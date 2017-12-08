Carney’s status as a smart, reasonable and forward thinking darling of current economic thought came under tension recently as he waded into...
The Bitcoin Billionaires: Tyler & Cameron Winklevoss
Petro: Venezuela’s new national cryptocurrency
Biotron.io: The company that wants to give users greater clarity over their data – Interview
Yaniv Feldman on the traditional vs crypto economies: “We need to make both sides understand that they can’t just disregard each other”
Blockchain technology has set in its sights another big institution to disrupt. The real estate market still forms a substantial part of the financial...
Held at knife-point by a band of thieves in South Africa, Robert Pothier calmly handed over his wallet and cell phone, thinking that the police would surely be...
EY and Equidato will present to the NEWMATEC 2018 Conference the unique concept of blockchain technology supporting automotive supply chain management
Ernst & Young (EY) and Equidato Technologies AG (Equidato) are pleased to announce that at the NEWMATEC 2018 Conference (13 to 14 March 2018, Partizán...
We’ve all heard of Bitcoin, right? But, with all the fuss around it, do we really know who actually uses it?
Increasing news of frauds involving “initial coin offerings,” known as ICOs, should have investors doing their homework before handing over their money to...
Money may currently be what makes the world go round, but it hasn’t been around forever. The beginnings of what we know as modern currency began in ancient...